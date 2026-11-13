Rezolute Reports Positive Phase 3 Results For Ersodetug; Prices $100M Offering

(RTTNews) - Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) announced positive preliminary results from its Phase 3 upLIFT study of Ersodetug in patients with tumor hyperinsulinism (HI), a rare condition that causes dangerously low blood sugar levels.

The company also priced an approximately $100 million stock and pre-funded warrant offering to support the planned development and commercialization of the drug.

Based on November 5 data evaluation, the study met its primary efficacy endpoint. Of the 16 participants enrolled, 13 achieved at least a 50% reduction in their need for intravenous (IV) glucose, which is used to manage low blood sugar. Twelve of these participants were able to completely discontinue IV glucose.

Three participants remained in the pivotal study period at the time of the evaluation, including two who had not yet met the responder criteria. One participant who discontinued the study early and later died following cancer progression was classified as a non-responder. Rezolute expects to report complete topline results, including the statistical analysis of the primary endpoint, by mid-December 2026.

The study included 12 patients with insulin-secreting tumors (insulinomas) and four with non-islet cell tumors. Rezolute said Ersodetug has been well tolerated so far, with no drug-related safety findings reported in the pivotal and extension phases. The company plans to discuss the results with the FDA in the first quarter of 2027.

Separately, Rezolute priced an underwritten offering of 22.04 million common shares at $3.87 each and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3.8 million shares at $3.869 each. The offering is expected to generate approximately $100 million in gross proceeds, before expenses, and is expected to close around November 16, subject to customary conditions.

The company plans to use the net proceeds, along with existing cash, to prepare for Ersodetug commercialization, fund working capital and support general corporate purposes.

RZLT has traded between $1.07 and $11.16 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $3.87, down 4.91%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $3.92, up 1.31%.