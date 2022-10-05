RF Code Announces Availability of Sentry Solution For Monitoring Unmanned Edge Sites and Remote IT Locations

Available through direct sale and partner channels, Sentry has been tested by companies across a range of industries including retail, distribution centers, and hotels

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RF Code , a pioneer of automated, real-time physical asset lifecycle management and environmental monitoring solutions for data centers, today announced the general availability of the company's all-in-one environmental monitoring innovation, Sentry , which provides autonomous, uninterrupted visibility and observability of critical IT in 'lights out' locations at scale.

Sentry is designed to make it easier for heads of IT to anticipate and respond to potential environmental threats in IT environments such as data rooms and closets. Human error is one of the main causes of unexpected downtime in 'lights out' IT spaces. Sentry's motion and thermal cameras along with its suite of onboard environmental sensors empowers IT professionals to know exactly what is happening in any space that houses costly, mission critical equipment. Sentry's real-time notifications and dashboards provide deep insights to evaluate the significance of an environmental threat and quickly preempt an issue from escalating.

"For IT pros, one of the most difficult parts of their job is to have 'eyes and ears' in remote locations, such as branch offices, MDF/IDF closets, or remote data centers," said Zeus Kerravala , Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research. "Managing these types of locations has historically been very difficult but RF Code's new Sentry solution makes these tasks much easier. The Sentry device is an excellent remote monitoring device, particularly for a first-generation product, and it took only a few minutes to deploy and configure."

Without real-time environmental and critical asset monitoring tools in place, these unmanned and unsecure IT spaces can be costly. Unplanned downtime, theft, and breaches can hurt an organization's bottom line. In fact, over 60 percent of failures result in at least $100,000 in total losses, according to Uptime Institute's 2022 Outage Analysis Report , which is up from 39 percent just a few years ago. During that same time period, the share of outages that cost over $1 million increased from 11 percent to 15 percent and that number keeps growing.

"Since we announced Sentry back in April, we've had several customers test the solution in their remote IT spaces and the feedback has been positive and full of enthusiasm," said Dale Quayle , CEO, RF Code. "These customers cover a range of verticals such as healthcare, retail, distribution centers, and hotels, further validating the need for a simple, scalable, and affordable real-time IT asset and environmental monitoring solution."

John Fletcher, a Lead Technology Analyst for a U.S. big box retailer said, "Sentry is without a doubt an industry game-changer. Its 3-in-1 design monitors temperature, humidity, and provides us with real-time visual access. We're able to tap into a rich set of data for each IT environment that we're monitoring and, with thermal scanning, I can check on any room that has critical IT equipment for potential hotspots that might cause a future outage."

Sentry is easy to install and can be deployed in less than 10 minutes—all without the need for an on-site IT team, providing real-time observability and remote monitoring from anywhere. Sentry's SaaS model makes it more affordable for organizations to monitor several IT locations at scale.

"Sentry provides a low-cost way for IT administrators to manage these remote locations at scale," Kerravala continued. "RF Code has created an excellent product to build more features on and I look forward to seeing it grow with a rapid, consistent set of new features down the road."

For more information and to see how Sentry monitors and secures remote edge locations, please visit http://rfcode.com/sentry

For the full Sentry product review, conducted by ZK Research, please visit https://www.eweek.com/networking/remote-it-monitoring-product-review-code-sentry/

About RF Code

RF Code is an innovator of autonomous asset intelligence solutions. RF Code's real-time, active RFID technology improves IT asset tracking accuracy, full asset lifecycle management, and inventory utilization at data centers and edge locations. Autonomous IT asset tracking and enhancement help RF Code customers eliminate manual error costs, optimize processes, maintain uptime, and comply with regulatory requirements. With patented wire-free active RFID sensors, open APIs, and real-time reporting capabilities, RF Code can be easily integrated with existing IT, facilities, and business systems.

RF Code is based in Austin, TX, and serves more than 200 organizations worldwide including Fortune 500, systems integrators, and value-added resellers. Additional information can be found at http://www.rfcode.com .

