RFPIO Launches LookUp, Solution for the Innovation Gap in Sales Content Creation

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RFPIO , the leader in RFP and response management software, is excited to announce the launch of LookUp, the first solution of its kind in sales technology. LookUp was announced today in conjunction with the first day of Forrester's B2B Summit North America .

Sales proposals play a vital role in making a positive first impression, however while technology solutions have emerged focused on the distribution of content and management of the sales process, there has been a surprising lack of innovation in the creation of sales content. Professionals continue to rely on outdated proposal drafts as a framework for new ones, which leads to stale, uninventive proposals when competition to win new business is at an all-time high. RFPIO's LookUp answers the need for a solution that enables innovation in sales content creation by untethering knowledge in a centralized repository called the Answer Library and making it accessible anywhere at any time to give organizations the power to bring together their best knowledge and create their best work.

"Innovation in sales has typically been restricted to sales management and content dissemination - but what about the creation of that content itself?" said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of RFPIO. "It's becoming increasingly critical that teams leverage technology to deliver timely and relevant content throughout their buyer's journey. RFPIO is thrilled to launch this first-of-its-kind solution that makes it easier for sales teams to put their best foot forward and get customers excited about their products and services."

LookUp enables users to access contextually relevant content at their fingertips from the Answer Library to create on-target, tailored proposals and materials to win new business. LookUp brings the power of the Answer Library to all the places it's most needed including Microsoft Powerpoint, Word and any cloud-based software using Google Chrome or Chromium Edge - or directly from Slack, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, Word, Powerpoint, Excel and Outlook.

"The power of content as a tool in B2B marketing and sales is significantly underestimated - it truly has the power to make or break the sales process," said Angela Earl, Vice President of Global Marketing for RFPIO. "RFPIO's LookUp absorbs all your information and expertise to create a complete library, and provides access to that library to help sales, customer-facing teams and even external partners access content that has traditionally been reserved only for proposal teams."

To discuss the changing role of content in B2B sales, RFPIO is hosting a 5-day LinkedIn Live series featuring leaders in the B2B SaaS space taking place Monday, May 3 - Friday, May 7 starting daily at 11 a.m. PT on the main event page . Thought leaders include:

Scott Olsen Principal and founder and Gary Brashear, Managing Partner at The Olsen Group

Matthew Volm, CEO of Funnel

Stephen Diorio, Executive Director at The Revenue Enablement Institute

Asher Matthew, Vice President of Revenue at Demand Matrix

Eric Wittlake, Senior Director, Category and Product Marketing and former Forrester Analyst

Ignacio Sanchez, Solutions Consultant for Treasury and Capital Markets at Finastra and LookUp user expressed excitement over the solution stating, "It's amazing having the whole response library literally whenever you need it, wherever you need it. I have thought of many use cases for it, like drafting an email, putting together a nice PPT deck, or responding quickly to a spreadsheet with requirements; just amazing."

For more information about RFPIO and it's LookUp feature, visit www.rfpio.com.

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

