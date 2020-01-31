RGF® Environmental Group and Alphay Donate Vela Aire™ PHI-CELL® Systems in China

PORT OF PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a Florida based environmental design and manufacturing company, and recognized innovator and leader in the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) industry, along with Alphay, their premier China distributor located in Nantong, has donated RGF® Vela Aire™ systems with proven PHI-CELL® technology to help combat the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), also referred to as the Wuhan Coronavirus. These Vela Aire™ systems were donated to hospitals and Epidemic Prevention and Control headquarters in Nantong as well as the China CDC in Beijing. Responding to this urgent need, RGF® will immediately air-freight to China additional air purification products, including PHI-CELL® Guardian Air HVAC in-duct air purifiers for use throughout China.

RGF's Photohydroionization® (PHI) technology is a proprietary technology that is utilized in RGF's in-duct indoor air quality product line, which provides low energy air purification that has been proven to help destroy mold spores, odors, VOCs, bacteria, viruses and up to 99% of MRSA, H1N1 and the Norwalk Virus, to name a few.*

Alphay's Chairman, Mr. Chen had approached RGF® to design their air system for the Chinese market and stated that "his company chose RGF® because of the superior quality of PRODUCTS MADE IN AMERICA and specifically for RGF's renowned PHI-CELL® technologies, and turnkey design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities." There is a growing demand in China for products and technologies from the U.S. and Alphay is fulfilling its customers' demands.

*Disclaimer: PHI-Cell® has not been tested on coronavirus and is not a medical device therefore no medical claims are made. Testing conducted by independent accredited labs and university.

