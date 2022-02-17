RGP CEO Kate Duchene Named to SIA Staffing 100 List for Second Consecutive Year

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP), a next-generation global human capital solutions firm, today announced that CEO Kate Duchene has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list for 2022. SIA also ranked RGP #9 among the largest Finance/Accounting staffing firms in the U.S.

SIA, a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions since 1989, established the Staffing 100 list in 2011 to honor outstanding leaders who have made significant contributions in the staffing industry. This year’s list is comprised of professionals who navigated the uncertainties of 2021 and are charting a course into the future of workforce solutions.

RGP’s continued operational improvements under Duchene’s leadership – coupled with the tailwinds of the "Great Resignation” and the growth of project-based work – helped the firm achieve its highest revenues in 10 years during consecutive quarters in Q1 and Q2 FY22. RGP has grown its professional staffing and project consulting businesses as client demand for co-executing change and transformation projects has increased.

"It’s an honor to be recognized alongside some of the industry’s most remarkable individuals, especially at a time when we’re seeing such a rapid pace of change,” Duchene said. "We continue to prove that our agile talent model is ideal for today’s Now of Work environment amid the shifting needs that organizations and knowledge workers are both experiencing. Our client base, largely the Fortune 1000, relies on our agile talent to help run the organization and change the organization. Our pipeline is stronger than ever, and we’re excited for the journey ahead of us as we continue to build on our commitment to providing our clients with the right talent and tools they need to succeed.”

About RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm helping businesses tackle transformation, change and compliance challenges by supplying the right professional talent and solutions. As a next-generation human capital solutions partner for our clients, we specialize in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations and transformations. Our pioneering approach to workforce strategy and our agile human capital model quickly align the right resources for the work at-hand with speed and efficiency. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’ and partners’ success. Our mission as an employer is to connect our team members to meaningful opportunities that further their career ambitions within the context of a supportive talent community of dedicated professionals. With approximately 4,200 professionals, we annually engage with over 2,500 clients around the world from over 40 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. We are their partner in delivering on the "now of work.” Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 88% of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005859/en/