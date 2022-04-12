RGP to Expand HUGO Digital Staffing Platform Following Successful Pilot

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP), a global consulting firm focused on project execution with high quality, experienced and diverse talent, today announced plans to expand digital staffing platform HUGO into the Texas and California markets in FY23. The expansion follows a successful pilot phase in the New York Tristate Region that has generated positive feedback from clients, talent, and RGP team members.

In its recent Temporary Staffing Platform Update report published on March 25, 2022, Staffing Industry Analysts referred to HUGO as a "first mover” in the Finance & Accounting professional segment.

"We are creating a new channel for companies who have needs for finance and accounting project-based professionals caused by a rapidly changing workforce environment,” said Kate Duchene, CEO of RGP. "HUGO is a digital platform built to deliver with speed, transparency, and choice. Increasingly, buyers are millennial and prefer technology-enabled experiences. HUGO offers RGP clients a digital engagement option and is uniquely positioned to deliver growth and increased profitability from the start of what we believe will be a rapidly evolving digital frontier for the services industry.”

HUGO helps organizations accelerate projects with instant access to a pool of accounting and finance professionals under RGP’s unique W-2 based employee model without the burden of HR, payroll and tax requirements. For accounting and finance professionals, HUGO offers the benefits of traditional employment – earned PTO, healthcare coverage, and training and development opportunities – while retaining the freedom and flexibility of the professional gig economy.

"The HUGO pilot has exceeded our expectations in terms of both adoption and the strength of the underlying technology,” said Steve DelVecchia, Founder and Head of HUGO at RGP. "HUGO’s enterprise-grade architecture enables us to build new features and scale rapidly in an evolving competitive landscape. The base of available skilled professionals on the platform continues to grow and we will be driving additional client engagement through targeted go-to-market activities. We’re excited to continue expanding HUGO into new territories and building new functionality."

HUGO will be available in California in Q1 FY23 followed by a launch in the Texas market in Q2 FY23.

RGP will be demonstrating the client and consultant experience of HUGO during its Investor Day at the NASDAQ market site on April 12th. You can find a link to the webcast here: https://ir.rgp.com/events/event-details/investor-day. To learn more about the platform, visit HUGObyRGP.com.

About RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm helping businesses tackle transformation, change, and compliance challenges by supplying the right professional talent and solutions. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Our pioneering approach to workforce strategy and our agile human capital model quickly align the right resources for the work at hand within our clients with speed and efficiency. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’, and partners’ success. Our mission as an employer is to connect our team members to meaningful opportunities that further their career ambitions within the context of a supportive talent community of dedicated professionals. With approximately 5,000 professionals, we annually engage approximately 2,500 clients around the world from over 40 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. We are their partner in delivering on the "now of work.” Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 88% of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com.

