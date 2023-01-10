|
10.01.2023 15:00:00
RH Actually Gained 25.9% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?
After plunging 60% in the first half of 2022, luxury furniture player RH (NYSE: RH) rebounded 25.9% in the second half, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.RH is undergoing a very interesting brand transformation, closing down mall-based stores while opening massive Design Galleries, raising prices and upping quality as the company seeks to become a true luxury brand in furniture.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RHmehr Nachrichten
|
10.01.23
|RH Actually Gained 25.9% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over? (MotleyFool)
|
13.12.22
|Why RH Stock Is Looking Absurdly Cheap (MotleyFool)
|
13.12.22
|Where Will RH Stock Be in 5 Years? (MotleyFool)
|
09.12.22
|RH (RH) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.12.22
|Ausblick: RH zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.12.22
|Is Now a Good Time to Buy RH Stock? (MotleyFool)