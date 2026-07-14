RH Aktie
WKN DE: A2DJTU / ISIN: US74967X1037
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14.07.2026 22:22:51
RH Director Sells $412,000 in Stock After CEO's Big Sale — Here's What Investors Should Know
Director Mark S. Demilio reported a sale of 2,445 shares of RH (NYSE:RH) on July 10, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.RH is a prominent specialty retailer in the consumer cyclical sector with a market capitalization of $3.1 billion. The company has generated $3.4 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $103.1 million, reflecting its position as a significant player in the premium home furnishings market. RH's competitive advantage derives from its curated product selection, distinctive retail experience across multiple channels, and strong brand positioning in the high-end home furnishings segment.Demilio trimmed a small block from his indirect holdings and still controls 57,698 shares split across a revocable trust, a family trust, and a direct stake. A long-tenured director shaving 4% off a position mostly held in trust vehicles is the kind of estate-planning move that says nothing about where RH is headed. Worth a small note, though: there's no 10b5-1 plan mentioned, so the timing was discretionary, and he did sell at $168.44, a premium to that day's close. Coincidentally enough, CEO Gary Friedman reported the sale of “a small portion” of his common stock — 24% of his holdings — earlier this month, prompting a release from the company, which said the move was to help fund improvements to personal residences and the repayment of debt. Shares surged nearly 8% on Tuesday (just four days after the transaction), so it’s clear the stock is in a volatile position, with shares still down about 14% in the year ending Tuesday.The business is in a similarly tricky but improving spot. Fiscal first-quarter revenue slipped 1.7% to $800.3 million, hurt by roughly $45 million in tariff-related backorders, but RH raised its full-year outlook to 4.5% to 8% revenue growth. Friedman told investors he expects growth to accelerate from roughly flat in the first half to around 12% in the second half as backlog clears. For long-term investors, the insider sale is minor. The real questions are whether that second-half acceleration shows up, and whether RH's debt-heavy balance sheet can carry its costly international expansion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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