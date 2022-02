RH Is a Wonderful Business at a Great Price

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett has spoken of the advantages of buying a wonderful company at a fair price, instead of a fair company at a wonderful price. And the recent market sell-off has gone one step further, creating the opportunity to buy some great businesses at discount prices.One such example is RH (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is a large investor in the company with an 8% stake. After a 46% drawdown from its 52-week high during the fall, is RH a buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading