RH Is Beaten Down Now, but It Could 10x

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Luxury home furnishings company RH (NYSE: RH) has a lot going against it. Inflation is soaring, consumers are squeezing their wallets, and home sales are slowing down. Wall Street hasn't missed a beat; the stock has sold off, falling more than 60% from its high.But are these signs of a failing company or of a temporary storm with bright skies ahead? Here is why RH stock could eventually increase 10x from where it currently sits.RH could be in the dictionary under the description of discretionary spending; the company manufactures and sells a variety of luxury home furnishings, fixtures, textiles, and more.Continue reading