RH Is Beaten-Down Now, But It Could 10x

Even as the market begins to look more upbeat, with the S&P 500 up 3% this year and many beaten-down stocks climbing higher, there are some top growth stocks that remain way down. Finding excellent stocks at excellent prices could spell a huge opportunity.Warren Buffett, arguably the king of value investing, has invested in luxury furniture retailer RH (NYSE: RH), and this beaten-down stock may be wildly undervalued. It might even have the potential to at least 10x. Let's take a look at how that could happen, and why you should consider buying RH stock.RH sells high-end home furnishings to an upscale clientele. It was gaining momentum after initial pandemic-induced declines, but sales are decreasing again in the wake of inflation, as is net income. RH stock is down 34% over the past year.