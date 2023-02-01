|
01.02.2023 14:30:00
RH Is Down 58% From Its High. Is It Time to Buy?
RH (NYSE: RH) stock has dropped by a dizzying 58% since reaching its all-time high of over $700 in August 2021. In the last 12 months alone, the share price has fallen by about 21%, more than twice the S&P 500's 9% decline.It's important to remember that sharp share price declines don't necessarily create value opportunities, however. So let's dig into RH's situation to see if you should heed the market's warning or consider these discounted shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RHmehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.23
|RH Is Down 58% From Its High. Is It Time to Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
10.01.23
|RH Actually Gained 25.9% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over? (MotleyFool)
|
13.12.22
|Why RH Stock Is Looking Absurdly Cheap (MotleyFool)
|
13.12.22
|Where Will RH Stock Be in 5 Years? (MotleyFool)
|
09.12.22
|RH (RH) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.12.22
|Ausblick: RH zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)