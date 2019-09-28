RH Nanopharmacuticals, LLC Receives NIH HEAL Grant To Develop And Test Intravenous Micronized Salsalate As A Safer Alternative To Opioids For Acute Post Operative Pain Management

MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RH Nanopharmaceuticals,LLC is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the National Institute of Health – HEAL (Help End Addiction Long-term) award effective today September 26, 2019.

The National Institutes of Health launched the Helping to End Addiction Longterm Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative, in April 2018 to improve prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction and enhance pain management.

RH Nanopharmaceuticals' award is one of 375 grant awards across 41 states made by the National Institutes of Health in fiscal year 2019 to apply scientific solutions to reverse the national opioid crisis.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins stated:

"It's clear that a multi-pronged scientific approach is needed to reduce the risks of opioids, accelerate development of effective non-opioid therapies for pain and provide more flexible and effective options for treating addiction to opioids," NIH Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., launched the initiative in early 2018. "This unprecedented investment in the NIH HEAL Initiative demonstrates the commitment to reversing this devastating crisis."

Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of RH Nanopharmaceuticals ,Dr. Izhar Hasan, MD PhD stated "we are honored and humbled to be the recipient of this award". Most of the recipients are university-based and we consider it a great honor and achievement to be chosen for this grant. Our company is simply "Two men and a molecule called salsalate". Our company has two physicians working tirelessly to offer a safer alternative to opioids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in the management of acute postoperative pain and other indications.

RH Nanopharmacuticals has developed a patented nano formulation of salsalate with improved efficacy and safety profile than traditional NSAIDs without any addiction potential. We believe our reformulated salsalate would be a great addition to the multimodel strategy for acute postoperative pain management and meets an unmet need of safe and Non-Opioid pain medication to combat opioid use disorder (OUD) and opioid crisis.

