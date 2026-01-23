RH Aktie
WKN DE: A2DJTU / ISIN: US74967X1037
23.01.2026 06:30:00
RH Stock Is Beaten Down Now, but It Could 10X
RH (NYSE: RH), like the rest of the home improvement and home furnishings sector, has struggled in recent years. The stock formerly known as Restoration Hardware soared during the pandemic, but as mortgage rates and inflation spiked in the post-pandemic era, the business cooled off. Since then, President Trump's tariffs have put pressure on the business, and the company has moved nearly all of its production out of China.As you can see from the chart below, the stock is still down 69% from its peak in 2021, and the rally in late 2024 faded after Trump's tariff regime came into a play.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
