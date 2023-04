RH Stock Is Down 67% From Its High: Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you had bought $500 worth of RH (NYSE: RH) stock in April 2013, you would have had around $9,000 before the market sell-off last year. This leading brand of luxury decor is going after a massive long-term growth opportunity, and that's why the recent drop in the share price could be a great buying opportunity.The stock is currently 67% off its all-time high. Even Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has a small stake in RH. Here's why investors can have confidence that the stock will bounce back.Over the last decade, e-commerce has made the home goods market much more competitive. Wayfair has dominated the value end of the marketplace with its expanding infrastructure and growing brand awareness. The online space is crowded and not a market where a business can hope to earn high profit margins.