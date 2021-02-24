Rheem® Unveils New Smart Water Softener Series

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVAC solutions, recently introduced the new Rheem Preferred Series Water Softeners with "Learning Technology" that studies water usage patterns in real-time, enabling families to optimize soft water for the home and save hundreds of dollars in salt, water and electricity costs. Available exclusively at The Home Depot, this innovative product line works on municipal and well water and delivers pristine, soft water throughout the home.

Hard water can significantly increase wear on home appliances, as untreated water includes hard water minerals that can create a dense coating on pipes and appliances. This coating can limit the efficiency of water heaters, ultimately leading to higher energy costs for homeowners. Rheem's water softeners can extend the life of many appliances, including water heaters, by breaking down these minerals. In addition, water softeners can mitigate the effects of hard water such as tough water stains on dishes/glassware, tubs that do not rinse clean, white crust on faucets and fixtures, and even dry and itchy skin and hair. Often, these hard water challenges can also increase costs of everyday products such as detergent and soaps, which can all impact a homeowners' budget.

Rheem's goal is to simplify the process for homeowners to find a water softener solution with a free water test strip that helps determine a home's water hardness level and guides the homeowner to the ideal product for their specific water needs. In addition, Rheem created a water savings calculator at Rheemwatertreatment.com to help homeowners understand the potential savings of utilizing a water softener.

"We are excited to launch this innovative series of Rheem water softeners at The Home Depot to enable consumers to solve their hard water challenges while helping them save money and prevent the harmful wear and tear of hard water on expensive appliances," noted Jim Connors, Director of Retail Business, Rheem U.S. Water Heating. "In addition, Rheem's water softeners utilize a new learning technology that uses dramatically less salt than other softeners and requires less maintenance from the homeowner," continued Connors.

Rheem's Preferred Series Water Softeners offer models at 42,000 grain standard and Wi-Fi® enabled models, as well as a 32,000-grain unit for smaller homes. Each model comes equipped with learning technology, a "recharge now" feature, high flow valves for maximum water pressure, a protective shroud and a low-salt indicator light. The 42,000-grain model also includes ultra-high flow valves, built-in sediment filter, adjustable hardness feature and water management features. The Wi-Fi unit includes a free app that allows consumers to remotely monitor home water usage, continuous water flow events (leaks), and handy alerts when it is time to add salt, without having to check the unit.

An optional Wi-Fi Whole Home Water Shut-Off valve (available on Homedepot.com) can be added with the softener to enable remote shut-off of your home's water in the event of a leak event or prolonged stay away from home.

Rheem's new Preferred Series Water Softeners also come with a protection guarantee that includes a one-year parts and labor, three year electronic and 10-year tank warranty, with the ability to extend the parts and labor coverage up to five years with the use of the Rheem Water Softener Cleaner.

Visit Rheemwatertreatment.com for more information on the Rheem Preferred Series Water Softeners and to order your free test kit.

