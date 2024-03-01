Rheinmetall Bags Further Skynex Contract From European Customer

(RTTNews) - German aerospace and defense company Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) announced that it has received a further contract to supply Skynex air defence systems to a European customer.

The deal is worth in the lower three-digit million euro range and the deliveries are expected to take place over the course of 2025.

The latest deal, as with the initial contract, will also include the associated Rheinmetall made HX trucks.

Rheinmetall noted that the Skynex systems will enhance the customer's ability to defend itself against aerial threats. Skynex relies on automatic cannon-based air defence, and it lends itself especially well to very short-range contexts where guided missiles are ineffective.

In addition, the use of programmable 35mm Ahead ammunition, as developed by Rheinmetall for this purpose, is significantly less expensive than comparable guided missile-based systems.