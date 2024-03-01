|
01.03.2024 09:47:21
Rheinmetall Bags Further Skynex Contract From European Customer
(RTTNews) - German aerospace and defense company Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) announced that it has received a further contract to supply Skynex air defence systems to a European customer.
The deal is worth in the lower three-digit million euro range and the deliveries are expected to take place over the course of 2025.
The latest deal, as with the initial contract, will also include the associated Rheinmetall made HX trucks.
Rheinmetall noted that the Skynex systems will enhance the customer's ability to defend itself against aerial threats. Skynex relies on automatic cannon-based air defence, and it lends itself especially well to very short-range contexts where guided missiles are ineffective.
In addition, the use of programmable 35mm Ahead ammunition, as developed by Rheinmetall for this purpose, is significantly less expensive than comparable guided missile-based systems.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.