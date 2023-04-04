|
04.04.2023 09:41:59
Rheinmetall: Castings Unit Gets Orders For Structural Parts Destined For E-mobility Vehicles
(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) said the company's Materials and Trade division has won three new orders for structural parts destined for e-mobility vehicles. The orders, booked by the Castings unit, are each worth a figure in the double-digit million-euro range. Production of the components is set to begin in 2024.
The Castings unit is a joint venture of Rheinmetall and HUAYU Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. (HASCO), a subsidiary of SAIC group. Rheinmetall and SAIC each hold a 50 percent stake in the joint venture.
