14.11.2022
Rheinmetall In Deal To Buy Spanish Ammunition Maker Expal Systems
(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, Monday announced its agreement with Spain's MaxamCorp. Holding S.L. to acquire Expal Systems S.A, a Madrid-based ammunition maker.
The purchase price agreed is based on an enterprise value of 1.2 billion euros.
The completion of the deal is expected in summer 2023, subject to approval by the competition authorities and other regulatory checks.
The company expects the acquisition to help it to bolster its core weapon, ammunition and propellant business in a sustained way, with increased spare production capacity and an expanded product portfolio the prime focal points.
Expal Systems expects sales in fiscal 2023 to be around 400 million euros.
The company said total capacity offers scope for potential annual sales of 700 million euros to 800 million euros.
