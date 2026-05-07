Rheinmetall Q1 Earnings Rise, Sees Stronger Growth In Q2; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms manufacturer, reported Thursday higher earnings and operating margin in its first quarter with increased revenues.

Looking ahead, Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, stated, "For the second quarter of 2026 in particular, we expect stronger growth in sales and order intake, with large-volume orders in the naval business and in the vehicles business."

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect an increase in consolidated sales to between 14.0 billion and 14.5 billion euros from previous year's sales of 9.94 billion euros.

Rheinmetall still expects the Group, including acquisitions, to improve its operating result in the current 2026 fiscal year and to achieve an operating result margin of around 19 percent, compared to 18.5 percent last year.

In the first quarter, earnings per share from continuing operations improved to 2.18 euros from 1.78 euros last year.

Consolidated operating result increased 17 percent to 224 million euros from last year's 191 million euros. Operating result margin was at 11.6 percent, after 10.6 percent in the previous year.

In the first quarter, consolidated sales climbed 8 percent to 1.938 billion euros from previous year's 1.800 billion euros.

Rheinmetall Backlog increased to 73 billion euros as of March 31, 2026 from previous year's 56 billion euros. Naval Systems was included for the first time with an order backlog of 5.5 billion euros.

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