04.05.2023 08:22:16
Rheinmetall Q1 EPS From Cont. Opens Rise, Operating Earnings Down; Confirms FY23 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, reported Thursday that its first-quarter basic earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 1.15 euros from previous year's 1.08 euros.
Operating earnings were down to 73 million euros from last year's 92 million euros. The Group's operating margin declined to 5.4 percent from 7.3 percent last year.
Consolidated sales increased 7.6 percent to 1.4 billion euros from previous year's 1.3 billion euros.
Rheinmetall's backlog rose significantly by 8.0 percent to 28.19 billion euros from last year's 26.10 billion euros.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Rheinmetall still forecasts sales growth between 7.4 billion euros and 7.6 billion euros, and an improvement in operating earnings and an operating margin of around 12 percent.
