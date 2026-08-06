Rheinmetall Q2 Net Income Rises; Adjusts Annual Guidance For 2026

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE) reported that its second quarter earnings after taxes were 167 million euros, compared to 157 million euros in the prior-year period. Earnings per share was 2.66 euros versus 2.82 euros. Earnings from continuing operations reached 337 million euros, up from 158 million euros in the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations climbed to 6.30 euros from 2.84 euros. Operating result totaled 562 million euros, compared to 262 million euros, last year. EBIT pre-PPA effects stood at 539 million euros versus 262 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 7.52 euros from 3.63 euros. Sales grew to 3.29 billion euros in the second quarter from 1.95 billion euros, a year ago.

For the first half period, consolidated sales increased by 39% to 5.2 billion euros from last year. Consolidated operating result was 786 million euros, up 74% from prior year

Following an assessment of the impact of the cancellation of the F126 frigate programme, the Group's annual guidance for fiscal 2026 has been adjusted. Rheinmetall now expects an increase in consolidated sales to between 13.7 billion and 14.2 billion euros. Based on this sales guidance, Rheinmetall expects the Group to achieve an operating result margin of around 19%.

Rheinmetall shares are trading at 1,217.60 euros on the Xetra exchange, up 1.42%.

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