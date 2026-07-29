Rheinmetall Q2 Prelim. Profit Beats Expectations

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF) on Wednesday, reported preliminary second-quarter results that significantly exceeded market expectations, driven by strong demand across all business segments.

Revenue rose about 69 percent year over year to approximately EUR 3.289 billion, while operating profit climbed to EUR 562 million, nearly 20 percent above analysts' consensus estimate of EUR 469.9 million.

The German defense company also said its order backlog surpassed EUR 80 billion during the quarter after securing EUR 11.371 billion in new nominations, including contracts for loitering munitions from the German armed forces and a major order package from Romania under the SAFE programme.

RNMBF is currently trading at $1,330 up $84.00 or 6.74 percent on the OTC Markets.