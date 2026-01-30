Rheinmetall Signs Multi-year Hand Grenade Supply Contract With Dutch Armed Forces

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RHM.DE, RNMBY, RNMBF), a German aerospace and defense company, on Friday said it has signed a multi-year framework contract with the Dutch armed forces for the production and supply of hand grenades, expanding on existing framework agreements covering 155 mm artillery and 40 mm ammunition.

The contract has an initial term of five years, with an option to extend for a further two years, and is valued in the double-digit million-euro range.

The agreement covers the delivery of about 15 different types of hand grenades from Rheinmetall production sites in Germany and Austria.

The hand grenades will be manufactured at facilities in Trittau and Silberhütte, Germany, and Schwanenstadt, Austria, and are intended to enhance the operational readiness and training of the Dutch armed forces.

Rheinmetall is currently trading 1.14% lesser at EUR 1,775 on the XETRA.