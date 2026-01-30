30.01.2026 09:28:11

Rheinmetall Signs Multi-year Hand Grenade Supply Contract With Dutch Armed Forces

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RHM.DE, RNMBY, RNMBF), a German aerospace and defense company, on Friday said it has signed a multi-year framework contract with the Dutch armed forces for the production and supply of hand grenades, expanding on existing framework agreements covering 155 mm artillery and 40 mm ammunition.

The contract has an initial term of five years, with an option to extend for a further two years, and is valued in the double-digit million-euro range.

The agreement covers the delivery of about 15 different types of hand grenades from Rheinmetall production sites in Germany and Austria.

The hand grenades will be manufactured at facilities in Trittau and Silberhütte, Germany, and Schwanenstadt, Austria, and are intended to enhance the operational readiness and training of the Dutch armed forces.

Rheinmetall is currently trading 1.14% lesser at EUR 1,775 on the XETRA.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:43 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
22:39 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen