|
03.03.2023 22:00:00
Rheinmetall to be included in DAX
(Zug, 3 March 2023) - Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX index family, which will become effective on 20 March 2023. DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange; they are reviewed every three months. Selection is based on free float market capitalization. According to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“, the March review includes the Regular Exit, Regular Entry, Fast Exit, and Fast Entry rules.Changes in DAX: Addition Deletion Rheinmetall AG Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA StChanges in MDAX: Addition Deletion Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA St Rheinmetall AG Jenoptik AG VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG HENSOLDT AG Software AGChanges in SDAX: Addition Deletion Software AG HENSOLDT AG VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Jenoptik AG Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG CropEnergies AGChanges in TecDAX: Addition Deletion Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Varta AGThe next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 June 2023. DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.Media contact:Andreas v. Brevern andreas.von.brevern@deutsche-boerse.com+49 69 21114284 About QontigoQontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.Qontigo’s solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients’ processes.Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo’s global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong. www.qontigo.comAbout STOXX STOXX® and DAX® indices by Qontigo comprise a global and comprehensive family of more than 16,500 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50®, STOXX® Europe 600 and DAX®, Qontigo’s portfolio of index solutions consists of total market, benchmark, blue-chip, sustainability, thematic and factor-based indices covering a complete set of world, regional and country markets. STOXX and DAX indices are licensed to more than 550 companies around the world for benchmarking purposes and as underlyings for ETFs, futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds. STOXX Ltd. is the administrator of the STOXX and DAX indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.Legal disclaimer:STOXX Ltd., Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
|16,30
|0,62%
|Deutsche Börse AG
|166,60
|0,06%
