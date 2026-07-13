Rheinmetall Unit Joins Consortium For UK Army Training Contract

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RHM.DE) said Monday its unit, Rheinmetall Electronics UK, is part of the Omnia Training consortium selected to deliver the British Army's Army Collective Training System or ACTS under the Collective Training Transformation Programme or CTTP.

The company's share of the 15-year contract is worth just under 1 billion euros.

The consortium is scheduled to begin operational implementation in summer 2026.

The company said the project will support the expansion of its UK operations, workforce and industrial capacity, while creating skilled jobs across multiple locations.

Rheinmetall AG is currently trading 0.11% lesser at EUR 989.80 on the XETRA.