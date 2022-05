RHEL 9 features edge management, container rollback

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 is set to arrive with comprehensive edge management and automatic container rollback capabilities, as well as enhancements for Microsoft SQL Server deployments and new security features.Announced May 10, RHEL 9 is due to ship in coming weeks as the first production release built from the CentOS Stream, a continuously delivered Linux distribution that tracks ahead of RHEL. RHEL 9 will be available via the Red Hat Customer Portal and major cloud provider marketplaces.To read this article in full, please click here