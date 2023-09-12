12.09.2023 00:00:00

Rhode Island Energy Financial Statements Now Available on PPL Corporation's Website

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced that it has published three years of audited annual financial statements for The Narragansett Electric Company, a PPL subsidiary doing business as Rhode Island Energy (RIE).

The financial statements for fiscal years ending Dec. 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 have been added to the Fixed Income Information page on the investor portion of PPL's website.

These statements are being shared online to provide investors and other stakeholders with financial information about the subsidiary, which is not currently an SEC registrant. The company intends to publish annual financial statements for RIE in subsequent years as they become available. 

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhode-island-energy-financial-statements-now-available-on-ppl-corporations-website-301923865.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation; Rhode Island Energy

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PPL Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PPL Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PPL Corp. 22,96 0,88% PPL Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtiger Optimismus zum Wochenstart: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus-- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Montag fester. An der Wall Street zeigten sich Erholungstendenzen. An den asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag ein überwiegend schwächeres Bild.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen