10.11.2022 08:47:24

Rhoen-Klinikum 9-month Profit Rises; Revenues Up 3.6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported that its nine-month consolidated profit increased to 17.8 million euros from 15.5 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.24 euros compared to 0.22 euros. EBITDA improved by 7.6 percent to 76.5 million euros.

Revenues increased by 3.6 percent to 1.07 billion euros from last year. From January to September, 641,622 patients were treated at the facilities of the Group, 1.4 percent more than previous year.

Rhoen-Klinikum noted that the volume of inpatient services, as with other hospitals, is below pre-pandemic levels. The phase of returning to normal is taking much longer than originally anticipated, the company said.

