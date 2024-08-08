|
08.08.2024 10:13:40
Rhoen-Klinikum H1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 6.5%
(RTTNews) - Rhoen-Klinikum (RKKPF.PK) reported that its first half consolidated profit increased by 68.9% to 20.6 million euros from 12.2 million euros, prior year. EBITDA was 49.1 million euros, up from 45.2 million euros, last year.
First half revenue rose 6.5% to 775.5 million euros. From January to June 2024 a total of 463,111 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group's hospitals and medical care centres, 3.8% more compared with the same period of the previous year.
For the current financial year, the company continues to expect revenues of 1.6 billion euros within a range of plus or minus 5%. The company projects EBITDA at a level of between 110 million euros and 120 million euros.
