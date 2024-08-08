08.08.2024 10:13:40

Rhoen-Klinikum H1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 6.5%

(RTTNews) - Rhoen-Klinikum (RKKPF.PK) reported that its first half consolidated profit increased by 68.9% to 20.6 million euros from 12.2 million euros, prior year. EBITDA was 49.1 million euros, up from 45.2 million euros, last year.

First half revenue rose 6.5% to 775.5 million euros. From January to June 2024 a total of 463,111 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group's hospitals and medical care centres, 3.8% more compared with the same period of the previous year.

For the current financial year, the company continues to expect revenues of 1.6 billion euros within a range of plus or minus 5%. The company projects EBITDA at a level of between 110 million euros and 120 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen