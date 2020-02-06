RhoVac Announces Appointment of Professor Anne J. Ridley to its Scientific Advisory Board

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today, 6th February 2020, the appointment of a leading oncology expert to its Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Anne J. Ridley, PhD, Professor of Cell Biology and Head of School of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, University of Bristol, UK. Professor Ridley will serve as a strategic advisor to RhoVac as the company continues the RV001 project.

Professor Ridley, PhD, joins RhoVac Scientific Advisory Board with 30 years of research experience in cancer. Her research has made major contributions to our understanding of cancer, tumour progression and inflammation through her work on cell migration and the Rho family of GTPases, of which RhoC is key to RhoVac. After being awarded with a Doctor of Philosophy degree from University of London in 1989, she proceeded her postdoctoral research at the Whitehead Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and at the Institute of Cancer Research in London, UK. Rrofessor Ridley was appointed research group leader at the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research at University College London (UCL) from 1993 to 2007 and Professor of Cell Biology at UCL from 2003 to 2007, then at King's College London from 2010-1017. In 2017, Professor Ridley was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS). In 2018 she was appointed Professor of Cell Biology at the University of Bristol and Head of School of Cellular and Molecular Medicine.

Comment from Professor Anne J. Ridley: "I am delighted to join the Scientific Advisory Board of RhoVac, and to contribute my expertise on Rho GTPases, particularly RhoC, to the RV001 project."

Comment from Anders Mansson, CEO: "We are very happy that Professor Ridley wants to contribute RhoVac in the continued development of the RV001 project. Professor Ridley's expertise in oncology and tumour biology, along with her great knowledge on our target protein, RhoC, will be of tremendous value for our company."

For further information, please contact:

Anders Mansson - CEO, RhoVac AB

Phone number: +46-73-751-72-78

E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information is such that RhoVac AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 6th February 2020..

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/rhovac-announces-appointment-of-professor-anne-j--ridley-to-its-scientific-advisory-board,c3029027

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13747/3029027/1189326.pdf Release

SOURCE RhoVac