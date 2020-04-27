RHP Properties Announces Acquisition Of Detroit Area Manufactured Home Community

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of Woodlands Estates, located in Oakland Township, Michigan. This brings the company's total of manufactured home communities to 260 nationwide. The announcement was made by Ross H. Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

Woodlands Estates is an all-age, pet friendly community, located five miles from the quaint town of Lake Orion and is serviced by its top-rated school district, as well as the Rochester Community School District. The 375-site community is close to many prominent retailers and restaurants. Additionally, attractions and activities nearby include Addison Oaks County Park, located directly across the street, and Bald Mountain State Recreation Area.

Woodlands Estates features a Clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, resident garden and playground all in a natural setting. RHP Properties plans upgrades to these amenities as well as add a business center.

Woodlands Estates is located in Oakland County, among the ten highest income counties in the United States with populations over one million people. The average single-family home value within a three-mile radius of the community is in excess of $350,000.

Oakland County is part of the metropolitan Detroit area and as of the 2010 census, its population was 1,202,362. Oakland County is also home to Oakland University and the county's knowledge-based economic initiative named "Automation Alley," which has developed one of the largest employment centers for engineering and related occupations in the United States. Some major employers in the county include General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler.

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce our 18th property in Michigan, expanding our portfolio of high quality, affordable homes in the state," said Partrich. "There is a strong demand and need for affordable housing in Oakland County and Woodlands Estates offers a tremendous value in an area where housing values are some of the highest in the nation. We look forward to implementing our planned upgrades, becoming an active member of this community and providing our more than 30 years of experience and stable ownership to our residents."

With this acquisition, RHP Properties now owns and operates 260 manufactured home communities totaling more than 65,024 home sites.

About RHP Properties, Inc.

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $5B, including 260 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 65,024 homes in 27 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp-properties.com.

RHP Properties specializes in, and continues to aggressively seek, acquisitions throughout the United States. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to a highly experienced owner and operator should contact Joshua Mermell, senior vice president of acquisitions at 248-626-0737.

