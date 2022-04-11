RHP PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ILLINOIS MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY

Valley View Estates Features 233 Sites and Close Proximity to St. Louis

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of Valley View Estates in Shiloh, Illinois. This expands the company's manufactured home portfolio to 15 communities in the state and brings the company's total of manufactured home communities to 309 nationwide. The announcement was made by Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

Set on 57 acres, Valley View Estates is in a highly rated school district with Shiloh Elementary School, Shiloh Middle School, and O'Fallon High School each receiving an 8/10 rating from Great Schools. The pet friendly community features spacious home sites, a playground and streetlights throughout.

The community is nearby to St. Louis and Scott Air Force Base, which employs 13,000 people and is home to the US Transportation Command.

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce the acquisition of Valley View Estates," said Partrich. "This community was established by a local family and we are honored to carry on their tradition of excellence and service to their residents. We look forward to introducing RHP Social, our community programming that brings residents together to socialize through family friendly events such as holiday parties and barbeques to continue a true sense of community for our residents."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 309 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 72,235 homes in 30 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

