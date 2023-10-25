RHP PROPERTIES EXPANDS ACADEMIC INITIATIVES TO ADDITIONAL SCHOOLS THROUGH ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG PARTNERSHIP

Donations to Lower Dauphin Middle School in Hummelstown, PA and Cessna Elementary School in Wichita, KS Bring Total Number of Schools Benefiting to Twelve

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 30 years, has announced a $10,000 donation to Lower Dauphin Middle School in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania and a $10,000 donation to Cessna Elementary School in Wichita, Kansas. The contributions will be used to purchase educational materials and mark the eleventh and twelfth schools adopted by RHP Properties through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides funding for Pre-K to 12 teachers and schools.

Access to necessary educational materials helps ensure all students have an equal opportunity to succeed academically.

Within the Lower Dauphin Middle School District, RHP Properties manages the Grantville Commons community in East Hanover Township where 175 students are residents. The Cessna Elementary School District includes 120 students from four RHP manufactured home communities including Glen Acres, The Woodlands, Twin Oaks, and El Caudillo.

"Through our collaboration with AdoptAClassroom.org we are addressing the needs of families in our area so schools can create a more stimulating learning environment for some of the youngest members in our communities," said Ross Patrich, CEO of RHP Properties. "Access to necessary school supplies and materials will help ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to succeed academically."

School leadership is confident the donations will improve the quality of resources and books they can offer which in turn will improve the quality of education students receive.

"The generous donation from RHP to purchase school supplies is truly appreciated. Your support will make a significant impact on both our students and staff at Lower Dauphin Middle School. With these supplies, students will have the tools they need to excel academically, and our staff can provide a more enriching learning experience. Thank you for making a difference in our school community," said Angela Love, Principal of Lower Dauphin Middle School.

"The staff and students at Cessna Elementary are deeply grateful for this generous donation. Cessna staff typically use money from their own pockets to support our students with supplies needed to be successful throughout the entire school year. Our students and their families will appreciate receiving new school supplies as the supplies purchased at the beginning of the school year are used or lost. Thank you to RHP properties for giving back to the families living within their residences in south Wichita!" said Janelle Roland, Principal of Cessna Elementary.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

