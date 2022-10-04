RHP PROPERTIES PARTNERS WITH ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG TO SUPPORT BEN DAVIS HIGH SCHOOL IN INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

$10,000 Donation provides access to educational resources and materials

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced a $10,000 donation to support Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. The contribution will be used to purchase educational materials and supplies through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides funding for Pre K-12 teachers and schools. It is the eighth school RHP Properties has adopted through the program, with a total of $80,000 of donations to date, and part of a larger initiative to provide schools near the communities they operate with access to essential learning materials.

RHP Properties' adoption of the school will enable teachers and school administrators to access AdoptAClassroom.org's private ecommerce marketplace of nearly 30 school supply and school specialty vendors. Educators can use the donation to select specific materials they need for their classrooms, as well as access an online fundraising platform.

"As we were walking around taking pictures with the large check, a teacher went by a table that had some school supplies that had been recently donated and took a box of pencils and said, 'my students need these!' This is exactly why this donation is so important for Ben Davis High School," said Ben Davis High School Principal Sandra Squire. "Our teachers often use their own money to help with school supplies, even small items like pencils. We do not allow any obstacles for our scholars' success. Your donation will be instrumental in helping our staff and students."

Ben Davis High School serves over 3,000 10-12th grade high school students, and approximately 140 of them are residents of nearby Skyway and West Glen Village Communities, two manufactured home communities owned by RHP Properties.

"Giving back to the community is important for us and providing funds through our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org will enable Ben Davis High School to access educational resources that are clearly needed," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Getting the right supplies and instructional materials into the hands of teachers and students will not only facilitate learning but will also help students develop as successful learners."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including369 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 79,823 homes in 30 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

