RHP PROPERTIES REACHES 10th SCHOOL ADOPTION AND $100,000 IN DONATIONS FOR NATIONWIDE EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES THROUGH ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG PARTNERSHIP

Lincoln Elementary School in Ogden, Utah and Berkeley Lake Elementary School in Duluth, Georgia are latest to benefit from educational resources donation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties today announced two $10,000 donations to support educational initiatives at Lincoln Elementary School in Ogden, Utah and Berkeley Lake Elementary School in Duluth, Georgia. The Berkeley Lake Elementary donation marks the 10th school RHP Properties has adopted through its AdoptAClassroom.org partnership and $100,000 in cumulative giving to support schools serving children who are residents of nearby RHP Properties manufactured home communities.

"One of our core principles is to create an environment where residents can thrive and we believe that starts with a commitment to the youngest among us," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Our longstanding partnership with AdoptaClassroom.org has enabled us to respond to the needs of families in our communities by providing schools with the funds needed for academic success."

The recently donated funds will be used to purchase essential basic supplies such as pens, glue, tape, pencils, notebooks, paper, and folders in addition to books and curriculum and STEM education materials such as science lab equipment, robotics kits and supplies for makerspaces at the following schools:

Lincoln Elementary School, Ogden, Utah

Lincoln Elementary School serves a total of 600 students, and approximately 130 of them are residents of nearby Viking Villa, Washington Estates, and Willow Creek Estates, three manufactured home communities owned by RHP Properties.

Berkeley Lake Elementary School, Duluth, Georgia

Berkeley Lake Elementary School serves a total of 833 students, and approximately 200 of them are residents of Norcross, a manufactured home community owned by RHP Properties.

"RHP Properties has been a valued partner of AdoptAClassroom.org for the past three years," said Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "Because of their dedication to supporting teachers and students in RHP communities across the country, RHP has donated $100,000 to help equip more than 9,000 students with the supplies they need to thrive in school. This impressive milestone exemplifies RHP's commitment to advancing equity in education in their communities."

RHP donations through AdoptAClassroom.org include Willow Springs Elementary School in Willow Springs, Illinois; Dupont Elementary in Commerce City, Colorado; Edna Libby Elementary in Standish, Maine; Charger Academy in Jacksonville, Florida; Mountain View High School in El Monte, California; Northridge High School in Greeley, Colorado; Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School in Las Vegas, Nevada; Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana; Lincoln Elementary in Ogden, Utah; and Berkeley Lake Elementary in Duluth, Georgia.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 370 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 80,083 homes in 30 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,100 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

