RHUMBIX EXPERIENCES MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhumbix , a mobile-first platform helping General Contractors, Trade Contractors, and Owners with an industry-leading suite of products including Timekeeping, Production Tracking, Time & Materials Tracking, and Field Analytix™, today announced a record year. The company nearly doubled the number of construction projects utilizing the platform. Rhumbix customers processed over $1.5B in construction payroll in 2021 using Rhumbix's data, and more than 34M total work hours were documented in 2021.

Rhumbix recently released new versions of Production Tracking and Field Analytix™ , to support and empower better decision-making in the field by bringing together critical data across projects in real-time.The company's continued momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for construction management technology delivered by Rhumbix.

"The past two years have been among the most transformative in recent history for the construction industry. The pandemic sent shockwaves through the labor markets and supply chain, but builders acted quickly and took numerous proactive measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of their workers. The industry quickly deployed new technologies to track workers' health and safety data and improved ways of tracking site progress remotely. The entire construction community has worked together to weather the storm and come out of the past two years stronger than ever. When other technology companies cut back at the start of the pandemic, we made the commitment to invest in the future with the confidence and commitment of our customers, investors, and partners," said Rhumbix CEO and Co-Founder Zach Scheel.

To deliver even greater value to construction teams, Rhumbix has continued expanding its Partner Network, adding trusted partners like Autodesk and Oracle. New integration partners Briq, Aedo, Pixis, SelectView, Agave, and Morpheus Technology Group provide expanded value to customers looking for highly personalized configurability around unique analytics and reporting needs.

"We made the strategic decision to switch to Rhumbix to provide our project teams with a tool to digitize our field data collection, which can ultimately lead to improved project execution in terms of schedule and budget. Where we have used Rhumbix, it has helped provide a single source of truth that improves how we collect and analyze field data across every region that we operate in."–Kaushal Diwan, Corporate Director, Strategic Investments and Partnerships, DPR Construction.

"Rhumbix is committed to investing in the ecosystem and supporting common industry standards to give customers the ability to build truly impactful insights that connect data across technology and planning systems," said Rhumbix President of Commercial Operations, Bill Smith.

With the closing of Rhumbix's recent $11M funding round co-led by Blackhorn Ventures and Tenfore Holdings, Rhumbix is well-resourced to continue assisting the construction industry in digitizing field operations.





Rhumbix is a mobile-first construction platform designed to connect field and office with data-driven reporting. Founded in 2014 by Navy veterans with deep experience in the construction industry, Rhumbix's technology is the first to close the gap between the field-level workforce and project management in the home office by providing real-time data and insights for all project stakeholders. For more information, visit www.rhumbix.com .

