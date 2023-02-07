Rhythm Management Group Awarded National Remote Monitoring Services and Solutions Agreement with Premier, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm Management Group (Rhythm), a market leading service provider of remote monitoring services, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Remote Patient Monitoring of Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs) and external physiologic equipment and devices with Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Effective as of February 1, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for remote monitoring services and solutions.

"Remote patient monitoring continues to be in high demand throughout the healthcare industry. Despite being one of the fastest growing segments in healthcare today, RPM remains vastly underutilized due to the complexities of maintaining a viable program. We are able to help hospitals and physician practices create a more efficient system of care delivery through our customer service, advanced technology, continued collaboration and clinical expertise," said Rhonda Bray, founder and CEO.

Under the terms of the contract, Rhythm will offer Premier members direct access to our superior service with our advanced technology platform to help physicians, practices, alternate sites, hospitals, and health systems monitor patients with cardiovascular disease and rhythm disorders, diabetes, high blood pressure and other health issues.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Rhythm Management Group.

Founded by experienced clinicians who care deeply about delivering exceptional remote monitoring services , Rhythm connects your organization to more patients, more optimal monitoring, more actionable data, and more reimbursement. For over a decade, we've helped practices and health systems create, improve, and scale their remote monitoring programs, providing compassionate services to more than 125,000 patients across the country. Whether you need a full-service solution or technology alone, we can engage more patients in your program, streamline your workflows, and deliver timely, critical insights to your physicians, so you can care for more people with fewer resources. For more information visit https://www.myrhythmnow.com/ .

