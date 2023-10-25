Riaz Capital Recognized as Oakland Developer of the Year

Pioneering Affordable Moderate-Income Housing Developer recognized as Developer of the Year by the Oakland Jobs and Housing Coalition.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading workforce multifamily specialist Riaz Capital, a pioneer of quality affordable housing for moderate-income professionals in the Bay Area, has been awarded Developer of the Year by the Oakland Jobs and Housing Coalition (JHC).

Riaz Capital's comprehensive approach to development encompasses both affordability and sustainability. The company's projects are designed to meet the diverse needs of Oakland's residents, fostering thriving, inclusive communities. By focusing on energy efficiency, modern amenities, and quality construction, Riaz Capital ensures that each development not only provides comfortable living spaces but also contributes to the overall well-being of the community. In 2024, Riaz Capital will reach a new milestone by delivering 470 units in Oakland.

Established in 2006, the Oakland Jobs and Housing Coalition is a well-known nonprofit and business advocacy group that works to enhance economic development and quality of life for Oakland residents. JHC's members include senior representatives of large Oakland-based corporations who support its work of identifying critical issues and driving researched policy-based solutions to help Oakland realize its potential.

"We are honored to be recognized as Developer of the Year by the Jobs and Housing Coalition," said Riaz Taplin, Founder & CEO of Riaz Capital. "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to the people of the Bay Area and our commitment to addressing the housing challenges they face. We will continue to work diligently to provide affordable housing solutions to the people of California."

The award will be presented at JHC's annual Legacy Event on October 26th, 2023. Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis will also be honored at the event. For more information, please visit https://www.jhcoakland.com/.

Media Contact:

Mathew Salter

+1 (415) 828-5800

msalter@riazcapital.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riaz-capital-recognized-as-oakland-developer-of-the-year-301967261.html

SOURCE Riaz Capital