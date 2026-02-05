Ribbons Communications Aktie
WKN DE: A2H8WM / ISIN: US7625441040
|
05.02.2026 23:43:07
Ribbon Communications Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $89.07 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $6.36 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Ribbon Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.15 million or $0.59 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 9.6% to $227.323 million from $251.359 million last year.
Ribbon Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $89.07 Mln. vs. $6.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $227.323 Mln vs. $251.359 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 160 M To $ 170 M
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ribbons Communications Inc Registered Shs
|
04.02.26
|Ausblick: Ribbons Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|Ausblick: Ribbons Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)