28.07.2023 08:00:00

RIBER: 2023 FIRST-HALF REVENUES

 

2023 FIRST-HALF REVENUES

• Half-year revenues up +32% to €12.2m from the first half of 2022

• Growth in systems revenues: +192%

• Order book at end-June 2023 at a high level: €30.5m

 

Bezons, July 28, 2023 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the first half of 2023.

Business developments

At June 30 (€m)20232022Change
Systems8.52.9+192%
Services and accessories3.66.3-42%
Total reported revenues 12.29.2+32%

 

2023 first-half revenues came to €12.2m, up +32% from the previous year.

Systems revenues totaled €8.5m, up +192% from the previous year. This growth reflects the delivery of 4 machines compared with 1 machine in the first half of 2022.

Revenues for services and accessories came to €3.6m, down - 42% from the previous year.

The breakdown of RIBER’s half-year revenues at June 30, 2023 was as follows: 26% for Europe, 62% for Asia and 12% for North America.

Order book developments

At June 30 (€m)20232022Change
Systems23.723.0+3%
Services and accessories6.77.6-11%
Total order book30.530.6-

 

The order book at June 30, 2023 came to €30.5m, stable versus June 30, 2022.

The systems order book is up +3% to €23.7m, based on 9 machines, including 4 production machines.

The services and accessories order book is down -11% to €6.7m.

Outlook

RIBER's outlook for 2023 remains unchanged in view of the order backlog, with a high rate of machines deliverable by the end of the year.

In a buoyant semiconductor market, the Company will also take new orders in the second half of the year.


First-half earnings will be published on September 29, 2023 before start of trading.

 

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

 

Contacts

RIBER : Christian Dupont| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment


