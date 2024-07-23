RIBER: 2024 FIRST-HALF BUSINESS





2024 FIRST-HALF BUSINESS

Half-year revenues up +13% to €13.7m

Order book at end-June 2024 up +18% to €36.0m

Bezons, July 23, 2024 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the first half of 2024.

Business developments

At June 30 (€m) 2024 2023 Change Systems 9.4 8.5 +10% Services and accessories 4.3 3.6 +19% Total half-year revenues 13.7 12.2 +13%

2024 first-half revenues came to €13.7m, up 13% from the first half of 2023.

Systems revenues totaled €9.4m, up 10% from the previous year. This growth includes the delivery of 3 machines, compared with 4 in the first half of 2023.

Revenues for services and accessories came to €4.3m, up 19% compared with a favorable comparison base.

The breakdown of RIBER’s half-year revenues at June 30, 2024 was as follows: Europe (28%), Asia (67%) and North America (5%).

Order book developments

At June 30 (€m) 2024 2023 Change Systems 30.2 23.7 +27% Services and accessories 5.8 6.7 -14% Total order book 36.0 30.5 +18%

Against a backdrop of growth in the MBE market, the first half of 2024 was marked by a sharp rise in order intake, with 8 systems ordered during this period, reflecting the strength of the compound semiconductor market for both research and industrial production.

In this context, the systems order book is up 27% to €30.2m based on 12 machines, including 7 production machines.

The services and accessories order book is down 14% to €5.8m, as a result of a high level of invoicing in the first half of 2024.

The total order book at June 30, 2024 came to €36.0m, up 18% compared to June 30, 2023.

Outlook

In a semiconductor market driven by innovation, the Company will record new orders in the second half of the year.

Given the current orders scheduled for delivery in 2024 and the upcoming opportunities for its systems, services and accessories, Riber expects further growth in revenues and earnings for the full year.

Next date

First-half earnings will be published on September 25, 2024 before start of trading.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

