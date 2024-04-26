Riber: 2024 first quarter revenues: +20%

2024 first quarter revenues: +20%



Order book at the end of March 2024: +4%

Bezons, April 26, 2024 – 8:00am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the first quarter of 2024.

Change in revenues

At March 31 (€m) 2024 2023 Change Systems 2.0 1.9 +6% Services and accessories 2.5 1.8 +35% Total quarterly revenues 4.5 3.7 +20%



2024 first-quarter revenues amounted to €4,5m, up +20%.

Revenues for MBE systems increased by 6% to €2.0m and included billing for one machine.

Revenues for services and accessories rose by 35% to €2.5m.

At end-March 2024, the geographical breakdown of the Company's revenues was as follows: 71% in Europe, 21% in Asia and 8% in North America.

Order book developments

At March 31 (€m) 2024 2023 Change Systems 27.9 26.7 +5% Services and accessories 6.5 6.5 - Total order book 34.4 33.1 +4%



At end-March 2024, the order book totaled €34.4m, up 4% from end-March 2023. This performance highlights the compound semiconductor market's strength in both R&D and industrial production.

Orders for MBE systems were up 5% to €27.9m, based on 10 machines, including 7 production systems.

Orders for services and accessories remained stable at €6.5m.

2024 Outlook

Given its current orders and the opportunities that will open up for its systems, services and accessories, Riber expects further growth in revenues and earnings for 2024. The Company will provide full-year revenues forecast at the end of the first half of 2024.

Agenda

June 19, 2024: Combined General Meeting from 10am at RIBER’s headquarters in Bezons





About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER: Annie Geoffroy | tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS: Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment