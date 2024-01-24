Riber: Major order for three production machines in Asia





Major order for three production machines in Asia

Bezons (France), January 24, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing a major order with the sale of three production systems to a major compound semiconductor industrial customer in Asia.

This major order includes the supply of two MBE 412 systems and one MBE 6000 system, which will enable the customer to significantly strengthen its production capacity.

The acquisition of a new MBE 6000 system, following the delivery of the first two units in 2022 and 2023, will enable the customer to increase its production capacity of GaAs-based field-effect transistors (PHEMTs) for mobile communications. At the same time, the two MBE 412 systems will be dedicated to the development of advanced components, before transferring their production processes to the larger MBE 6000 machines.

The interoperability between MBE 412 and MBE 6000 is a real asset for the customer. Their similar architecture and complementarity will enable the customer to optimize its production processes for complex semiconductor heterostructures, with high-level performance, monoatomic precision and high production yields.

This new commercial success demonstrates the total satisfaction of a recurring customer, as well as the growing interest of the market for production systems developed by RIBER. This order also confirms RIBER's key position in the Asian market, where the semiconductor industry is one of the most dynamic in the world.

This new order will be delivered in 2024.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunication networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

