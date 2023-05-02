|
02.05.2023 08:00:00
RIBER: New MBE system order for industrial semiconductor markets
PRESS RELEASE
New MBE system order for industrial semiconductor markets
RIBER receives an order for an MBE 6000 production machine in Asia
Bezons, May 2, 2023 – 8am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia for an amount of several million euros.
A new Asian industrial customer has just ordered a MBE 6000 system to acquire a production capacity for advanced electronic components for telecommunications and datacom.
This new firm order for a MBE 6000 is in line with the current dynamics of the MBE industrial markets.
With around forty machines in operation worldwide, the MBE 6000 is the benchmark MBE system for the mass-production of electronic and optoelectronic components used in telecommunications and in fiber optic networks.
This new order will be delivered in 2024.
About RIBER
RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.
Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
Contacts
RIBER Elizabeth Melikian| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com
CALYPTUS Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net
