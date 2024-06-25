Riber: New order for a MBE 49 GaN production machine in Asia







New order for a MBE 49 GaN production machine in Asia

Bezons (France), June 25, 2024 – 8:00am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing the sale of a MBE 49 production system in Asia.

An Asian industrial customer has ordered an MBE 49 machine to strengthen its production capacity for advanced gallium nitride (GaN) optoelectronic components used in consumer applications such as fast chargers, on-board chargers, power supplies and converters, as well as for research into new applications in the automotive industry.

GaN-based devices, characterized by their high switching speed and exceptional efficiency, are attracting a great deal of interest in the field of power applications, where the industry is seeking to reduce the size and weight of systems while increasing their efficiency.

Riber's MBE 49 GaN machine is specifically designed for the GaN fabrication process, providing a specific pumping configuration as well as highly stable, uniform and repeatable effusion cells for the development of advanced III-element nitride optoelectronic devices.

This new order demonstrates the growing market adoption of the MBE 49 system, which is recognized as one of the most efficient multi-wafer thin-film deposition platforms for the development of electronic applications based on compound semiconductors. The developments and technical improvements made to the MBE 49 GaN platform are the result of a collaborative program between Riber and the CNRS CRHEA.

This new order will be delivered in 2025.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

