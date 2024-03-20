Riber: Order for a Compact 21 research system in the USA







Order for a Compact 21 research system in the USA

Bezons (France), March 20, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing the sale of a Compact 21 research system in the USA.

A US customer has ordered a Compact 21 system for the development of III-V semiconductor materials and devices for microelectronics and photonics.

The Compact 21 system will enable the laboratory, already equipped with Riber machines, to enhance its versatility by adding a new ultra-high vacuum (UHV) chamber to its existing lines, and to multiply its processes or share its equipment with other research groups.

The Compact 21 machine will provide users with enhanced safety, reliability, and ease of use by incorporating new-generation evaporators developed by RIBER, as well as a range of instruments including the EZ CURVE in-situ control device and Crystal XE process control software.

As well as confirming the sustained commercial success of the Compact 21 range, the world's best-selling research MBE system, this new order underlines the suitability of RIBER MBE systems for the highest standards of compound semiconductor research.

This new order will be delivered in 2024.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunication networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

