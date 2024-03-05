Riber: Order for a research MBE machine in Asia

Order for a research MBE machine in Asia

Bezons (France), March 5, 2023 – 8:00am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing a multi-million Euros order for a MBE 412 system in Asia.

A new Asian customer has just ordered an automated MBE 412 machine to strengthen its fundamental and advanced nitride research capabilities. This MBE 412 machine will be used to develop optoelectronic devices for end-use applications such as light-emitting diodes, UV sensors and microwave power components.

RIBER's MBE 412 system is the market's most suitable 4-inch wafer research and pilot production tool for III-V materials. Its modularity enables it to be easily configured by integrating the various instruments required (RF plasma source, manipulator, evaporators, in situ monitoring tool) to provide process uniformity, stability and reproducibility in the development of new compound semiconductors.

Developed some ten years ago, the MBE 412 has become a great success, with over 25 systems currently in operation worldwide.

This new order will be delivered in 2024.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

