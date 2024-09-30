RIBER receives order to equip an autonomous pilot line for the design and manufacturing of optical devices in Europe



Bezons (France), September 30, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing the sale of a fully automated MBE 412 cluster platform in Finland.

Based in Tampere, Finland, in the land of a thousand lakes, VEXLUM, a leading supplier of advanced laser devices for quantum technology applications, has ordered a MBE 412 cluster system to establish a pilot line for the growth of optical devices covering the visible and near-infrared spectrum. This line will mainly focus on VECSEL (Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) structures while also exploring other innovative technologies.

The MBE 412 cluster is a platform compatible with 4'' substrates, offering great flexibility in terms of equipment, modularity, and adaptability, allowing users to continuously extend the machine's capabilities. Equipped with the EZ TOOL instrumentation package for real-time in situ growth control and powered by the advanced Crystal XE control software, this fully automated system is the first of its kind in Finland, a key European country for the development and manufacturing of next-generation semiconductors, and the 25th in operation since its launch in 2010.

This new order will be delivered in 2025.

About VEXLUM

Founded in 2017, Vexlum is a spin-off from the Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC), Tampere University of Technology. The team has been a leading research group in the area of VECSEL technology for almost two decades. In particular, the company focuses on development of III/V semiconductor materials enabling VECSELs at new wavelengths, scalable manufacturing processes, and application specific systems engineering. Recent breakthroughs include the use of VECSELs for quantum technology applications.

Vexlum capitalizes on a comprehensive knowledge in epitaxy, optoelectronics processes, and laser systems. The technical expertise is complemented by proven entrepreneurial skills. The company vision is to bring VECSEL technology to high impact applications with unique benefits in performance, cost, and usability.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, Riber is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

