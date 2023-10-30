Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 08:00:00

RIBER: Revenues at end-September 2023 up +33% to €16.2m


  • Strong growth in systems revenues: +159%
  • Order book at end-September 2023l: €33.6m

Bezons, October 30, 2023 – 8:00am – RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the year to end-September 2023.

Change in revenues

€m20232022Change
First quarter3.72.4+54%
Second quarter8.56.8+25%
Third quarter4.03.0+34%
Total 9-month revenues16.212.2+33%


At end-September (€m)20232022Change
Systems9.63.7+159%
Services and accessories6.68.5-22%
Total 9-month revenues16.212.2+33%

Revenues at September 30, 2023 totaled to €16.2m, up +33% from September 30, 2022, driven by RIBER's strengthened market position in MBE systems for production.

Systems revenues came to €9.6m, up +159% due to the delivery of 5 machines, compared with 2 machines in the first nine months of 2022.

Revenues for services and accessories totaled €6.6m, down -22% from the previous year.

The breakdown of revenues at end-September 2023 was as follows: 57% for Asia, 24% for Europe and 19% for North America.

Order book developments

At end-September (€m)20232022Change
Systems27.631.4-12%
Services and accessories6.17.7-21%
Total order book33.639.1-14%

The order book at September 30, 2023 came to €33.6m, down -14% compared with a high basis of comparison in 2022.

The systems order book is down -12% to €27.6m, based on 10 machines, including 6 production machines.

The services and accessories order book is down -21% to €6.1m.

Outlook

Based on the fourth-quarter delivery schedule, Riber should record full-year revenues of around €40m in 2023.

Despite a complex economic and geopolitical context, new orders should continue to be booked before the end of the year thanks to a strong prospect pipeline.

Next date: 2023 full-year revenues will be released on Friday January 26, 2024 (before start of trading).

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.
Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER: Annie Geoffroy | tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS: Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment


